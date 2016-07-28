BRIEF-Dish acquires DBS and OTT assets from Echostar
* Dish Network Corp - transaction also transfers to dish 10 percent stake in Sling TV held by Echostar
July 28 Oracle Corp
* Oracle buys Netsuite
* Oracle says transaction is valued at $109.00 per share in cash, or about $9.3 billion
* Expect acquisition to be immediately accretive to Oracle's earnings on a non-gaap basis in first full fiscal year after closing
* Closing subject to condition that a majority of Netsuite's shares not owned by executive officers or directors be tendered in tender offer
* Special committee unanimously approved transaction on behalf of oracle and its board
* Accenture to acquire InvestTech Systems Consulting, further expanding its asset-management consulting capabilities