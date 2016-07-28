July 28 World Wrestling Entertainment:
* WWE reports record revenue and q2 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.01
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly OIBDA of $7.5 million was in line with company's
guidance
* Says for Q3 2016, company projects average paid
subscribers to WWE network of 1.49 million, up or down 2%
* Says Q3 subscriber forecast represents a sequential
decline of 2% from Q2 2016
* Says estimates Q3 2016 adjusted OIBDA of approximately $24
million to $28 million
* Q2 revenue rose 32 percent to $199 million
* Sees 2016 adjusted OIBDA could be in a range of
approximately $70 million to $85 million
* Says for FY, continues to believe average paid subscriber
growth would be at upper end of its range
* Sees 2016 adjusted OIBDA would be between $80 million and
$85 million
* World Wrestling Entertainment says multi year content
distribution deal in china with PPTV, return of a WWE live event
to shanghai in September
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $181.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
