July 28 First Foundation Inc :
* First Foundation Inc says "market uncertainty in Q2 posed
challenges in growing assets under management and revenues"
* Qtrly net interest income $21.9 million versus $13.4
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $27.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* First Foundation announces 2016 second quarter financial
results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.20
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* First foundation inc qtrly total revenues increased by
$7.0 million or 35% in Q2 of 2016 as compared to q2 of 2015
