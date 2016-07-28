July 28 First Foundation Inc :

* First Foundation Inc says "market uncertainty in Q2 posed challenges in growing assets under management and revenues"

* Qtrly net interest income $21.9 million versus $13.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $27.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Foundation announces 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First foundation inc qtrly total revenues increased by $7.0 million or 35% in Q2 of 2016 as compared to q2 of 2015