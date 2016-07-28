July 28 Enbridge Energy Partners LP

* "Oil sands production that was curtailed for northeastern alberta wildfires has substantially come back on line"

* Enbridge Energy Partners qtrly operating revenue $ 1,048.9 million versus $1,313.1 million; qtrly earnings per unit $0.08

* Enbridge Energy Partners declares distribution and reports earnings for second quarter 2016