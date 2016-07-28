BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 28 Cohu Inc
* Cohu Inc says board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share
* Qtrly Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22
* Cohu reports second quarter 2016 operating results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Sees Q3 2016 sales about $68 million
* Q2 sales $76.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $73.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cohu Inc says cash from operations was $7.4 million for q2 of 2016
* Q3 revenue view $79.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses