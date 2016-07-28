July 28 Cohu Inc

* Cohu Inc says board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share

* Qtrly Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Cohu reports second quarter 2016 operating results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.10

* Sees Q3 2016 sales about $68 million

* Q2 sales $76.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $73.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cohu Inc says cash from operations was $7.4 million for q2 of 2016

* Q3 revenue view $79.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S