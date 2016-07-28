BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 29 SBA Communications Corp :
* Sees q3 total revenues $ 406.5 million to $ 416.5 million
* Sees fy 2016 total revenues $ 1,628.5 million to $ 1,648.5 million
* Sees q3 adjusted ebitda $ 278.0 million to $ 283.0 million ; sees fy 2016 adjusted ebitda $ 1,117.0 million to $ 1,127.0 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $1.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sba communications corporation reports 2nd quarter 2016 results; provides 3rd quarter and updated full year 2016 outlook
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.48 excluding items
* Q2 revenue $405.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $403.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $412.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses