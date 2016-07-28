July 28 A10 Networks Inc

* A10 Networks, Inc. reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 Non-GAAP loss per share $0.02

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.08

* Q2 revenue $57.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $56.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

"On track to meet our financial goals for year"