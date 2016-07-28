BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 28 Stericycle Inc
* Stericycle, Inc. reports results for the second quarter and year to date 2016
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.43
* Q2 revenue $891.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $912.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share $1.18
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses