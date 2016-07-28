BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 28 Rudolph Technologies Inc
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $61.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rudolph technologies reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 revenue $62.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $60.3 million
* Sees Q3 2016 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27 to $0.31
* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.21 to $0.25
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $59 million to $63 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses