BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 28 Columbia Property Trust Inc :
* Columbia property trust reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.48
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.57 to $1.62
* Total dispositions in 2016 are expected to generate proceeds of $700 million to $1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses