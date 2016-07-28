BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 28 Bar Harbor Bankshares
* Bar harbor bankshares reports second quarter earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.71
* For three months ended june 30,net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis totaled $11.9 million, up 5.0% compared with q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses