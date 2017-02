July 29 Erie Indemnity Co

* Erie indemnity co says management fee revenue increased $22.4 million, or 5.7 percent, in q2 of 2016

* Erie indemnity co says commissions increased $12.1 million in q2 of 2016 compared to q2 of 2015

* Erie indemnity co says gross margin in q2 of 2016 was 20.2 percent compared to 17.4 percent in q2 of 2015

* Erie indemnity reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.17

* Q2 revenue rose 22.5 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S