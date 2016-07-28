BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 28 Outerwall Inc
* In light of merger agreement with apollo, outerwall is suspending full-year 2016 guidance
* Outerwall inc. Announces 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 core earnings per share $2.41 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $2.38 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $518 million versus i/b/e/s view $487 million
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses