July 28 CBS Corp
* During quarter, retransmission consent and reverse
compensation grew 44% and remain on track to surpass $1 billion
in revenue this year
* Cbs corporation reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.93
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $3.29 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.21 billion
* Over-The-Top streaming services, cbs all access and
showtime ott, continue to exceed expectations, anticipate a
significant lift next year
