* Microstrategy Inc says operating expenses for q2 of 2016 were $78.0 million versus $72.3 million for q2 of 2015

* Microstrategy announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.64

* Q2 revenue $123.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $128 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S