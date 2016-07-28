BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 29 Vasco Data Security International Inc
* Vasco reports results for second quarter and first six months of 2016
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $54.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $52.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $205 million to $215 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses