July 28 Cypress Semiconductor Corp :
* Says q2 revenue $450,1 million
* For q3 of 2016, cypress estimates non-GAAP diluted EPS in
range of $0.12 to $0.162
* For q3 of 2016, cypress estimates non-GAAP margin of 41%
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $475.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cypress reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $1.65
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
* For q3 of 2016, cypress estimates non-GAAP financial
results revenue in range of $510 million to $540 million
* Inventory at end of q2 was $220.9 million, down 2.2% from
q1
* Gaap and non-GAAP consolidated margins for q2 of 2016 were
35.3% and 37.8% respectively
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $455.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
