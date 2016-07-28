July 28 Pfenex Inc :

* Under agreement, Pfenex will receive upfront and option payments totaling $15 million

* Co may be eligible to receive additional payments of up to $166 million based on achievement of certain development milestones

* Pfenex may also be eligible to receive tiered royalties on worldwide sales of any products resulting from collaboration

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Pfenex enter into a worldwide license and option agreement related to product candidates in early development for Hematological Malignancies