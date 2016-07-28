BRIEF-Exactech reports divestiture of spine assets and restructuring charges
* Exactech announces divestiture of spine assets and restructuring charges
July 28 Pfenex Inc :
* Under agreement, Pfenex will receive upfront and option payments totaling $15 million
* Co may be eligible to receive additional payments of up to $166 million based on achievement of certain development milestones
* Pfenex may also be eligible to receive tiered royalties on worldwide sales of any products resulting from collaboration
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Pfenex enter into a worldwide license and option agreement related to product candidates in early development for Hematological Malignancies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Exactech announces divestiture of spine assets and restructuring charges
* Roche said to consider options for diabetes unit including sale- Bloomberg, citing sources
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Tuesday it lost more money than expected on the Obamacare individual insurance plans, one of the main pillars of the Affordable Care Act that President Donald Trump is working to "repeal and replace."