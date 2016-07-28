July 28 Mobileiron Inc :

* Non-Gaap operating margin is expected to be between -8% and -12% for q4 2016

* Cash from operations is expected to be positive for fiscal Q4 2016

* Sees q3 gross billings are expected to be between $43 million and $45 million

* Mobileiron announces fiscal second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.27

* Q2 revenue $38.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $39 million to $41 million

* Sees q3 2016 revenue up 3 to 8 percent

* Q3 revenue view $40.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S