July 28 Senomyx Inc

* Q3 net loss not to exceed $3.1 million or $0.07 per share

* Q2 revenue view $6.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Senomyx announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $6.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $6.2 million

* Sees q3 2016 revenue at least $5.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $6.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Net loss for quarter ended june 30, 2016 improved to $2.1 million compared to $2.7 million for quarter ended june 30, 2015