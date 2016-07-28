BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 28 Century Aluminum Co
* Century Aluminum Co says shipments of primary aluminum for Q2 of 2016 were 185,567 tonnes compared with 233,950 tonnes shipped in Q2 of 2015
* Century reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.05
* Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Q2 sales $326.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $338.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses