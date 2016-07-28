CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as gold miners climb
TORONTO, Jan 31 Canada's main stock edged higher on Tuesday, helped by gains for gold mining stocks as the price of gold benefited from nervous financial markets.
July 29 Flowserve Corp :
* Backlog at june 30, 2016 was $2.10 billion, down 3.2% versus year-end 2015
* Continues to expect full year 2016 incremental savings of approximately $100 million through its realignment program
* For full year 2016 continues to expect to incur realignment charges of approximately $160 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.50, revenue view $4.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total bookings were $975 million, down 10.1% on a constant currency basis, and up 4.0% sequentially on a constant currency basis
* In 2016 q2, flowserve realized cost savings of approximately $27 million through its realignment program
* Flowserve corporation reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.48
* Q2 sales $1.03 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $2.40 to $2.60 including items
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.57
* Tightened its 2016 adjusted eps target range of $2.40 to $2.60 per share
* Reaffirming 2016 expected revenues declining 7 to 14 percent year-over-year
* Expects its full year 2016 adjusted eps to be weighted toward second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dryships announces successful completion of the $200.0 million common stock offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says completes acquisition of IP network analytics firm Deepfield, originally announced December 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)