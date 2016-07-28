July 29 Flowserve Corp :

* Backlog at june 30, 2016 was $2.10 billion, down 3.2% versus year-end 2015

* Continues to expect full year 2016 incremental savings of approximately $100 million through its realignment program

* For full year 2016 continues to expect to incur realignment charges of approximately $160 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.50, revenue view $4.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total bookings were $975 million, down 10.1% on a constant currency basis, and up 4.0% sequentially on a constant currency basis

* In 2016 q2, flowserve realized cost savings of approximately $27 million through its realignment program

* Flowserve corporation reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 sales $1.03 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $2.40 to $2.60 including items

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Tightened its 2016 adjusted eps target range of $2.40 to $2.60 per share

* Reaffirming 2016 expected revenues declining 7 to 14 percent year-over-year

* Expects its full year 2016 adjusted eps to be weighted toward second half of year