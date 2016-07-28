July 29 Rovi Corp :
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $119.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rovi continues to anticipate fiscal year 2016 revenue of
$490 million to $520 million
* Anticipates it will incur $17.5 million to $18.5 million
in cash taxes based on its 2016 operating expectations
* Fy2016 revenue view $524.5 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Rovi corporation reports second quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q2 revenue $125.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $119.3
million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $490 million to $520 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.11
