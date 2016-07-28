BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 29 Partnerre Ltd:
* q2 net income of $136.7 million ($158.4 million adjusted for severance related costs), resulting in an annualized net income roe of 8.9%
* Partnerre ltd. Reports second quarter and half year 2016 results
* Partnerre ltd says q2 book value of common shareholders' equity of $6.2 billion, a 1.9% increase compared to q1 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses