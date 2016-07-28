BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 29 Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc
* Comparable store sales increased 1.8% in quarter
* Company is reiterating its outlook for fiscal 2016
* Natural grocers by vitamin cottage announces third quarter and year to date fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 sales $179.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $178.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses