July 29 Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc

* Comparable store sales increased 1.8% in quarter

* Company is reiterating its outlook for fiscal 2016

* Natural grocers by vitamin cottage announces third quarter and year to date fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 sales $179.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $178.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: