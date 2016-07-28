BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 28 Canadian National Railway Co
* Plans to use net proceeds from offering for redemption and refinancing of outstanding indebtedness, and share repurchases
* CN announces US$650-million debt offering
* Announced a public debt offering of us$650 million 3.20% notes due 2046
* CN announces US$650-Million debt offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses