BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 28 Westlake Chemical Corp :
* Westlake Chemical Corporation announces second quarter 2016 earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.85
* Q2 sales $1.086 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.06 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses