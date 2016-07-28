July 29 Principal Financial Group Inc

* Principal financial group announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.15

* Q2 earnings per share $1.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly dividend of $0.41/share for q3 2016 authorized by board , up 7 percent compared to prior year trailing 12 month period