July 28 Cloud Peak Energy Inc :

* Qtrly diluted eps $ 0.57

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA $75 - $95 million

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $35 - $45 million

* Cloud Peak Energy Inc. Announces results for the second quarter and first six months of 2016

* Qtrly total revenue $ 174.2 million versus $244.1 million

* Qtrly adjusted EPS $ 0.48

* Shipments for Q2 of 2016 were 11.8 million tons, down from 16.0 million tons for same period in 2015

* 11 salaried positions were eliminated during quarter, headcount reductions cost $3.3 million during quarter