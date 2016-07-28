BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 28 Taubman Centers Inc :
* Qtrly earnings per share average rent per square foot for quarter was $62.61, up 5.4 percent from $59.41 in comparable period last year
* Qtrly earnings per share leased space in comparable centers was 96.2 percent on June 30, 2016, down 0.8 percent from june 30, 2015
* Qtrly earnings per share 2016 ffo is now expected to be in range of $3.75 to $3.90 per diluted common share
* Taubman centers inc says 2016 adjusted ffo is now expected to be in range of $3.50 to $3.65 per diluted common share
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues second quarter results
* Qtrly adjusted FFO per share $0.79
* Qtrly earnings per share ending occupancy in comparable centers was 93.8 percent on June 30, 2016, up 0.8 percent from June 30, 2015
* Qtrly earnings per share 2016 eps is now expected to be in range of $1.73 to $1.93 per diluted common share
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $3.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses