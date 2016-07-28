July 28 Taubman Centers Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share average rent per square foot for quarter was $62.61, up 5.4 percent from $59.41 in comparable period last year

* Qtrly earnings per share leased space in comparable centers was 96.2 percent on June 30, 2016, down 0.8 percent from june 30, 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share 2016 ffo is now expected to be in range of $3.75 to $3.90 per diluted common share

* Taubman centers inc says 2016 adjusted ffo is now expected to be in range of $3.50 to $3.65 per diluted common share

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues second quarter results

* Qtrly adjusted FFO per share $0.79

* Qtrly earnings per share ending occupancy in comparable centers was 93.8 percent on June 30, 2016, up 0.8 percent from June 30, 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share 2016 eps is now expected to be in range of $1.73 to $1.93 per diluted common share

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $3.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S