July 28 Apartment Investment And Management Co
:
* Qtrly FFO per share $ 0.59
* As part of its portfolio strategy, Aimco seeks to sell
each year lowest-rated 5% to 10% of its portfolio
* Apartment investment and management co sees FY 2016 AFFO
earnings per share $1.94 to $2.02
* Raised full year 2016 guidance
* Sees q3 pro forma ffo per share $0.52 to $0.56
* Sees Q3 AFFO per share $0.43 to $0.47
* Sees fy revenue change compared to prior year 4.50% to
5.00%
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aimco reports second quarter results, raises 2016 guidance
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.50
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
