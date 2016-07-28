July 28 Apartment Investment And Management Co :

* Qtrly FFO per share $ 0.59

* As part of its portfolio strategy, Aimco seeks to sell each year lowest-rated 5% to 10% of its portfolio

* Apartment investment and management co sees FY 2016 AFFO earnings per share $1.94 to $2.02

* Raised full year 2016 guidance

* Sees q3 pro forma ffo per share $0.52 to $0.56

* Sees Q3 AFFO per share $0.43 to $0.47

* Sees fy revenue change compared to prior year 4.50% to 5.00%

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aimco reports second quarter results, raises 2016 guidance

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.50

* Apartment investment and management co sees fy 2016 pro forma FFO per share $2.26 to $2.34

* Apartment investment and management co sees Q3 AFFO earnings per share $0.52 to $0.56

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S