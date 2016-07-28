BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 28 Cbl & Associates Properties :
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reports Outstanding Second Quarter 2016 Results And Increases Full-Year guidance
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.59
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.36 to $2.40
* Center NOI growth to a range of 1.5% - 2.5% in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses