BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 28 Reinsurance Group Of America Reports Second
* Q2 operating earnings per share $2.80
* Q2 earnings per share $3.64
* Consolidated net premiums totaled $2.3 billion this quarter, up 10 percent from last year's q2
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Current-quarter premiums reflect net adverse foreign currency effects of approximately $45.7 million
* Board of directors increased quarterly dividend 11 percent to $0.41 per share.
* Ending book value per share this quarter was $118.32 including aoci, $87.33 excluding aoci, 9 percent increase over a year ago Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses