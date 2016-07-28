July 28 Newpark Resources Inc

* Says $0.9 million of pre-tax charges ($0.6 million after-tax) associated with workforce reductions in quarter

* Newpark resources reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.17

* Q2 revenue $115.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $108.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.06