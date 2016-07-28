BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 28 Newpark Resources Inc
* Says $0.9 million of pre-tax charges ($0.6 million after-tax) associated with workforce reductions in quarter
* Newpark resources reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.17
* Q2 revenue $115.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $108.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.06
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses