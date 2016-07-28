BRIEF-Canadian Equipment Rentals agrees to sell general rental assets to Cooper Rentals Canada
* Enters into agreement to sell general rental assets to Cooper Rentals Canada Inc
July 28 Cardtronics Plc
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $130 million to $140 million
* Sees fy adjusted net income per diluted share of $3.20 to $3.30
* Cardtronics announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.80
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.44
* Q2 revenue $324 million versus i/b/e/s view $315.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy revenues of $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.12, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 Mexico's president on Tuesday sought to overturn rules the country's telecommunications agency imposed on broadcasting networks and limit the regulator's power.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Japan Exchange Group Inc (JPX) , the operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has taken a minority stake in UK-based fintech company OpenGamma Limited, as corporate investors account for a growing share of venture funding in fintech.