* Currently expect capital expenditures for year to be between approximately $175 million and $180 million

* Expect amortization of nonrecoupable ticketing contract advances for 2016 full year to be in line with total amount in 2015.

* Event-Related deferred revenue was $1.15 billion as of June 30, 2016, compared to $1.03 billion as of same date in 2015

* Live nation entertainment reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $2.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.88 billion

* Operating income up 76% for quarter to $74 million