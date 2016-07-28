July 28 United Security Bancshares Inc :

* Net loans increased $34.9 million during q2, an increase of 13.2% from march 31, 2016, or 52.9% on an annualized basis

* Pre-Provision net interest income totaled $6.9 million in Q2 of 2016, compared to $6.7 million in prior quarter

* United Security Bancshares Inc reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07