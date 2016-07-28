July 28 Datalink Corp :

* No longer believe annual growth rate will reach original forecast of 4% to 6%

* Datalink reports 2016 second quarter and six month operating results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $199.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $186.6 million