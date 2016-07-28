July 28 Carolina Bank Holdings Inc :

* Carolina Bank Holdings Inc reports results for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 earnings per share $0.34 excluding items

* Net interest margin on a fully-taxable basis increased to 3.73% in q2 of 2016 from 3.65% in q2 of 2015.

* Carolina Bank Holdings Inc qtrly net interest income $6.0 million versus $5.9 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)