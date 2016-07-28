BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 28 Carolina Bank Holdings Inc :
* Carolina Bank Holdings Inc reports results for the second quarter of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.34
* Q2 earnings per share $0.34 excluding items
* Net interest margin on a fully-taxable basis increased to 3.73% in q2 of 2016 from 3.65% in q2 of 2015.
* Carolina Bank Holdings Inc qtrly net interest income $6.0 million versus $5.9 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses