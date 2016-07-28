BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 28 Healthsouth Corp
* Healthsouth corp sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to healthsouth $2.44 to $2.56
* Healthsouth corp sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $775 to $795 million
* Healthsouth corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.69
* Year 2016 guidance
* Healthsouth corp sees 2016 net operating revenues $3,600 to $3,700 million
* Expects to record an approximate $3 million loss on early extinguishment of debt in q3 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses