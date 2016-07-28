July 28 Cooper-standard Holdings Inc
* Standard holdings inc - full year guidance for adjusted
ebitda margin increased to 12.0 - 12.5 percent
* Standard holdings inc - fy capital expenditures outlook
unchanged
* Standard holdings inc - sees 2016 na production 18.0
million units
* Cooper standard reports record quarterly results; raises
guidance
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.85 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $2.20
* Sees fy revenue between $3.40 billion - $3.43 billion
* Standard holdings inc - qtrly sales $879.3 million versus
$860.8 million
