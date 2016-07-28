July 28 Lamelee Iron Ore Ltd

* Lamelee announces effective date of share consolidation and corporate update

* Pierre Lortie and Peter Smith have rendered their resignations, respectively as chairman and director of Lamelee effective July 13, 2016

* Appointment of Maxime Lemieux, lawyer at McMillan LLP, as director effective today