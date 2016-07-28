BRIEF-Canadian Equipment Rentals agrees to sell general rental assets to Cooper Rentals Canada
* Enters into agreement to sell general rental assets to Cooper Rentals Canada Inc
July 28 AptarGroup Inc
* AptarGroup reports record quarterly net income and earnings per share; expanding congers, new york facility to include elastomer component capacity
* Q2 sales $620 million versus I/B/E/S view $621.5 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.81 excluding items
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.91
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.79 to $0.84 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 Mexico's president on Tuesday sought to overturn rules the country's telecommunications agency imposed on broadcasting networks and limit the regulator's power.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Japan Exchange Group Inc (JPX) , the operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has taken a minority stake in UK-based fintech company OpenGamma Limited, as corporate investors account for a growing share of venture funding in fintech.