BRIEF-Canadian Equipment Rentals agrees to sell general rental assets to Cooper Rentals Canada
* Enters into agreement to sell general rental assets to Cooper Rentals Canada Inc
July 28 Interfor Corp
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.30
* Interfor reports Q2'16 results
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.33
* Q2 sales C$458.8 million versus i/b/e/s view c$434.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Monetization process for Tacoma Sawmill property is proceeding on track, with sale expected to close in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 Mexico's president on Tuesday sought to overturn rules the country's telecommunications agency imposed on broadcasting networks and limit the regulator's power.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Japan Exchange Group Inc (JPX) , the operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has taken a minority stake in UK-based fintech company OpenGamma Limited, as corporate investors account for a growing share of venture funding in fintech.