July 28 Eldorado Gold Corp

* Qtrly gold production of 124,110 ounces

* Expecting to produce a total of 570,000 ounces of gold at all in sustaining cash costs of $930 per ounce and cash costs of $595 per ounce for fy 2016

* Production is expected to increase throughout remainder of year as leach cycles benefit from lower lifts placed on new leach pad cells

* Eldorado reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 loss per share $0.46

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly all-in sustaining cash costs averaged $933 per ounce