July 28 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc
* Says revenue backlog of $157.5 million and labor backlog
of approximately 1.3 million hours at june 30, 2016
* Gulf island fabrication, inc. Reports second quarter
earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.37
* Q2 revenue $81.5 million versus $84.3 million
* Expect to recognize revenue from backlog of approximately
$134.4 million and $23.1 million during remainder of 2016 and
during 2017
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $76.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
