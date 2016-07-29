BRIEF-Roche said to consider options for diabetes unit including sale- Bloomberg
* Roche said to consider options for diabetes unit including sale- Bloomberg, citing sources
July 28 Vse Corp
* Vse reports financial results for second quarter 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $1.10
* Q2 revenue $160 million versus $131 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Christopher Brown reports 7.5 percent passive stake in Genvec Inc as of January 24 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jRXvBb Further company coverage:
* B.P. Cahir appointed executive advisor to Chairman, Exxon Mobil Corporation