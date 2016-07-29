BRIEF-Imperial names J.R. Whelan SVP, Upstream
* B.P. Cahir appointed executive advisor to Chairman, Exxon Mobil Corporation
July 28 Crossamerica Partners
* Crossamerica partners lp: declares 9th consecutive quarterly distribution increase
* Declares quarterly distribution of $0.6025 per unit attributable to q2 of 2016 representing a 0.8% increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Caterpillar Inc will move its global headquarters to the Chicago area from its longtime home in central Illinois this year, the company said on Tuesday, as it continues to grapple with weak demand for its earth-moving equipment.
NEW YORK/HOUSTON, Jan 31 U.S. East Coast refiners are on a Brazilian crude buying spree, market sources say, displacing West African cargoes as producers such as Royal Dutch Shell and Norway's Statoil sell rising output from fields off Brazil's coast.