BRIEF-Christopher Brown reports 7.5 pct passive stake in Genvec
* Christopher Brown reports 7.5 percent passive stake in Genvec Inc as of January 24 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jRXvBb Further company coverage:
July 28 Alon Usa Partners Lp
* Refinery operating margin was $8.53 per barrel for q2 of 2016 compared to $17.22 per barrel for same period in 2015.
* Qtrly net sales $ 468. 5 million versus $625.1 million
* Alon usa partners, lp reports second quarter 2016 results and declares quarterly cash distribution
* Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Christopher Brown reports 7.5 percent passive stake in Genvec Inc as of January 24 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jRXvBb Further company coverage:
* B.P. Cahir appointed executive advisor to Chairman, Exxon Mobil Corporation
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Caterpillar Inc will move its global headquarters to the Chicago area from its longtime home in central Illinois this year, the company said on Tuesday, as it continues to grapple with weak demand for its earth-moving equipment.