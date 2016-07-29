BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
July 28 (Reuters) -
* Talend announces pricing of initial public offering
* priced its ipo of 5.25 mln american depositary shares each representing one of its ordinary shares, at price of $18.00 per ads Source text for Eikon: )
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc- Proceeds to be used to fund research and development activities, commercial preparation and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Snap Inc, the owner of the popular messaging service Snapchat, has chosen Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for its initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.